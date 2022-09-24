Fatal crash on I-285 east in Sandy Springs under investigation
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs on Sunday afternoon.
According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the crash.
One out of four lanes has opened to traffic. According to GDOT officials, all exits through the construction area on I-285 east are open.
There is no official word on what led up to this crash. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they become available,.
