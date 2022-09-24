Fatal crash on I-285 east in Sandy Springs under investigation

GDOT camera of fatal crash on I-285 east in Sandy Springs
GDOT camera of fatal crash on I-285 east in Sandy Springs(GDOT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs on Sunday afternoon.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

One out of four lanes has opened to traffic. According to GDOT officials, all exits through the construction area on I-285 east are open.

There is no official word on what led up to this crash. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they become available,.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Peachtree Corners EV Car Show
Car show illustrates how Peachtree Corners is leading the way in EV technology
Geoff Duncan
‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away
DeKalb County
2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event
Anna Early
Union City police looking for missing 12-year-old