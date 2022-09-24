Fatal crash on I-285 east in Sandy Springs under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs on Sunday afternoon.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

One out of four lanes has opened to traffic. According to GDOT officials, all exits through the construction area on I-285 east are open.

There is no official word on what led up to this crash. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they become available,.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.