Hundreds of cars line up for free COVID-19 vaccinations in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as more than 700 people waited to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older.

County officials say drivers will be able to remain in their cars when receiving vaccinations, and walk-ups are welcome.

According to the county, COVID-19 vaccinations are free, however, those receiving the vaccine are asked to bring insurance information and photo identification, if available. An administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance.

Participants are asked to bring their CDC vaccination cards. Without the vaccination card, a vaccination record will have to be verified.

Everyone will have a choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and boosters.

