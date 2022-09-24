‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away

Geoff Duncan
Geoff Duncan(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News has learned that Carole Duncan, the mother of Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has passed away.

Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan posted to Twitter that his mother died Friday.

“She was my best friend growing up and never left my side. I’m sad, I’m heartbroken, but I’m grateful God made her my mom. Love you mom!” the post said.

Governor Brian Kemp also issued a statement on the passing of Lt. Gov. Duncan’s mother.

CBS46 sends our condolences to Lieutenant Governor and his family

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Peachtree Corners EV Car Show
Car show illustrates how Peachtree Corners is leading the way in EV technology
DeKalb County
Hundreds of cars line up for free COVID-19 vaccination event in DeKalb County
Anna Early
Union City police looking for missing 12-year-old
Clayton County School District
Clayton Co. Public Schools highlight violence prevention program after threats