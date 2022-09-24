‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News has learned that Carole Duncan, the mother of Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has passed away.

Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan posted to Twitter that his mother died Friday.

“She was my best friend growing up and never left my side. I’m sad, I’m heartbroken, but I’m grateful God made her my mom. Love you mom!” the post said.

Governor Brian Kemp also issued a statement on the passing of Lt. Gov. Duncan’s mother.

CBS46 sends our condolences to Lieutenant Governor and his family

