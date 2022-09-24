Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson honored with lifetime achievement award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Television news icon and Peachtree TV’s own Monica Kaufman Pearson was honored with the lifetime achievement award for her outstanding career and excellence at the 12th annual RICE Awards on Saturday.

According to officials, the RICE awards were held at Atlanta City Hall.

“Monica is one of the most important journalists in the history of television, and her leadership and mentorship have been tremendous for our crew. Congratulations to her on this well-deserved honor,” said CBS46 News Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader.

Officials say the RICE award nominees are “innovative and charitable visionaries who recognize the importance of their presence and contribution to their community and beyond.”

The RICE awards were founded in 2010 by philanthropist, radio personality and relationship strategist C Chandon Carter.

Pearson began her groundbreaking career as the first African American and the first woman to anchor a daily evening newscast in Atlanta at WSB-TV in 1975. She has won more than 20 Emmy Awards during her career.

