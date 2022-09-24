Son of Athens woman found dead ‘our lives have been irrevocably changed’

According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before.

Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told police her mother sent her $2,385 through the Venmo app. She also reportedly received a message from her mother along with the money that said “They are not going to let me go, love, you.”

Bearden told police her mother left on Sept. 9 and took her driver’s license and debit card. She was driving a black Chrysler Pacifica that she had rented because her other vehicle had been in a wreck.

Police found the rented vehicle in a pull-off for a logging road off of GA 15 near Victory Home Lane. A short distance away, they found evidence of a fire and a partially burnt tarp. Additionally, they found the body of a nude female. It appeared the body had been burned and the female’s hand was grasping a small tree.

“My mom was my everything,” Bearden said during an exclusive interview with CBS46 on Wednesday. “Somebody took my whole world from me. She was a beautiful kind giving woman and she didn’t deserve any of this.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it executed several search warrants at locations directly tied to Collier and conducted preliminary interviews with those closest to the woman.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office says there is no evidence to support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that Collier’s death was a suicide.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact investigator Cale Garrison at 706-839-0559 or investigator George Carson at 706-839-0560.

