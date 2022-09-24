Union City police looking for missing 12-year-old

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -Union City police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Friday at 520 p.m. after getting off the school bus near Autumn Hills Apartments at 4483 Flat Shoals Road in Union City.

According to police, Anna Early was walking home but told a friend she forgot something and began walking in the opposite direction eastbound on Flat Shoals Road.

Police said Early was then reported being seen again by another friend at approximately 7:30 pm walking alongside Flat Shoals Road with no backpack.

Early is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 117 pounds with brown eyes, and has a black/blue box braids hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing black cotton sweat shorts and a black shirt with a “Hello Kitty” graphic. She possibly has a pink scarf tied around her forehead as well.

Authorities ask anyone that sees Early to call 911 or the Union City Police Department at t 770-964-1333.

Anna Early (WGCL)

