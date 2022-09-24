Union City woman with medical issues reported missing

Photo of missing Union City woman Carol Ivey
Photo of missing Union City woman Carol Ivey(Union City Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Union City need extra assistance in searching for a 63-year-old woman reported missing since early Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Carol Ivey was last seen walking North of SR-14 from the Wells Springs Adult Care Center around 2 p.m.

Ivey is described as a Caucasian woman who is listed at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 lbs.

Ivey has short-length reddish/brown hair and blue eyes. Her last known clothing was blue jeans and a pink t-shirt. She is most likely walking and/or with an unknown male subject.

Officials say Ivey suffers from Bipolar/schizophrenia and has just missed her scheduled medical dose.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Ivey, call 911 immediately or the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monica Kaufman Pearson
Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson honored with lifetime achievement award
Missing Athens woman found dead
Son of Athens woman found dead ‘our lives have been irrevocably changed’
GDOT camera of fatal crash on I-285 east in Sandy Springs
Fatal crash on I-285 east in Sandy Springs under investigation
Peachtree Corners EV Car Show
Car show illustrates how Peachtree Corners is leading the way in EV technology