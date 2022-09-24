Union City woman with medical issues reported missing

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Union City need extra assistance in searching for a 63-year-old woman reported missing since early Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Carol Ivey was last seen walking North of SR-14 from the Wells Springs Adult Care Center around 2 p.m.

Ivey is described as a Caucasian woman who is listed at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 lbs.

Ivey has short-length reddish/brown hair and blue eyes. Her last known clothing was blue jeans and a pink t-shirt. She is most likely walking and/or with an unknown male subject.

Officials say Ivey suffers from Bipolar/schizophrenia and has just missed her scheduled medical dose.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Ivey, call 911 immediately or the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.

