19-year-old charged with stabbing his 4-year-old nephew in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy was stabbed early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County.

Police responded to an injured child call on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville around 8 a.m.

According to police officials, the child, who has not yet been identified by police, was stabbed by the uncle identified as Anatolii Balesta.

Officials tell CBS46 News that Balesta faces aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first-degree charges.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of the child’s injuries are unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.