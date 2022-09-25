Community rallies for the family of two teens who died in Paulding County fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A community is rallying together to help support a Paulding County family who lost two teenage boys in a house fire on Friday afternoon.

Officials confirmed that two teenagers died after a massive fire at their home on Baskin Road in Paulding County.

The fire was reported around 3:18 p.m. When firefighters arrived, officials say the house was 50% engulfed in flames.

Kati Lawrence and her husband lost their sons, their home, their animals, and everything, according to the GoFundMe page.

Lawrence says, “they were so amazing. Robert wanted to be a DNR wildlife conservationist. He was amazing with any firearm you put in his hands. He loved animals and was such a kind, loving, and protective son and friend. Caleb also loved animals, was sassy and always spoke his mind. He was kind and funny. They both were.”

“We went to the upper story of the split level and found two victims up there,” said Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey with the Paulding County Fire Department. “They pulled a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old out of the house,” said Chief Pelfrey.

17-year-old Robert Deaton died in the front yard of the home and 13-year-old Caleb Deaton was taken to a hospital in serious condition where he later died, officials say.

“I seen this whole side of the house engulfed in flames. I dropped what I was doing and ran and tried to see if I could help,” said Curtis Lewis, who lives across the street.

“I was hollering for them, but I didn’t hear nobody respond anytime,” Lewis said.

The GoFundMe page is set up to help the family pay for the funeral expenses of the two teenage boys and to pay to repair the damage to their home. To donate, click here.

NOTE: CBS46 does not vet or endorse any donation accounts. Donate at your own risk.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.