FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated shower, storm this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A few sprinkles will be possible throughout he morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80′s.

Sunday’s summary

High - 84°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 30%

Forecast map for Sunday (CBS46)

What you need to know

Isolated showers -- and a storm or two -- will be possible through the evening hours ahead of an approaching cool front. The overall coverage for rain today will be low at 30%.

It’ll be a great start to the week with sunny skies, cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.

FIRST ALERT on Friday

Friday is a FIRST ALERT with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds expected as Ian tracks through north Georgia. There also be may a risk of severe weather on Friday, depending on the track of the storm.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.