FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated shower, storm this afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A few sprinkles will be possible throughout he morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80′s.
Sunday’s summary
High - 84°
Normal high - 83°
Chance of rain - 30%
What you need to know
Isolated showers -- and a storm or two -- will be possible through the evening hours ahead of an approaching cool front. The overall coverage for rain today will be low at 30%.
It’ll be a great start to the week with sunny skies, cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.
FIRST ALERT on Friday
Friday is a FIRST ALERT with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds expected as Ian tracks through north Georgia. There also be may a risk of severe weather on Friday, depending on the track of the storm.
