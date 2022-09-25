Governor Brian Kemp activates state operations center ahead of Ian

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to become a hurricane and reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s west coast.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The Republican incumbent is proposing additional tax state income tax rebates and property tax breaks as part of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)(AP)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Governor Brian Kemp has announced the activation of state resources ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

According to our CBS46 First Alert Weather Team, what’s left of Ian is expected to track through north Georgia with the highest impact on Friday, which is now the FIRST ALERT.

In preparation for the storm’s landfall Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency in all 67 counties and the State Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level One.

Governor Kemp posted to Twitter Sunday about preparations in Georgia; “As we prepare for whatever this storm may bring, I have ordered the activation of @GeorgiaEMAHS’s State Operations Center, beginning tomorrow. We are leaving nothing to chance and will closely monitor the storm’s evolution throughout the week.”

