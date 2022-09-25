Monica Pearson One-on-One: Ryan Cameron

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson goes one-on-one with two well-known and respected voices in Atlanta radio.

Ryan Cameron and Bert Weiss sits down and discuss their personal lives and Atlanta.

Cameron is a tv personality and radio voice at Hot 107.5/97.5 and Weiss works at Q99.7 Atlanta.

The full story will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on Peachtree TV.

