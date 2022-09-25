‘Estimated 22 residents’ displaced after fire damages Roswell apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “It is estimated that 22 residents have been displaced” after a massive fire damaged a 10-unit apartment complex in Roswell Saturday night, Roswell fire department officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Authorities responded to 410 Rosemont Parkway around 8:22 p.m. after a resident reported smoke and fire coming from a dryer inside their apartment.

Roswell apartment complex fire (Roswell Fire Department)

Emergency crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building. Officials say firefighters performed a coordinated effort to complete a primary search and an aggressive interior attack to control the fire.

Officials say firefighters rescued one dog, one cat, and one bearded dragon from the building.

Roswell apartment complex fire (CBS46 News)

Roswell apartment complex fire (Roswell Fire Department)

No injuries were reported. Four of the units and the attic area sustained significant damage.

The American Red Cross was notified and is working with the property management company to assist the displaced residents. The Roswell Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

The property had working smoke alarms at the time of the fire. This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they become available.

