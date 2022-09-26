Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

Atlanta Fair
Atlanta Fair
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium.

Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner.

This year’s fair will also feature rides such as Nemesis 360 and the Expedition, bringing heights and speedy thrills to fairgoers.

The fair will run through Nov. 6. It will be open 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta joins in Iran protests
Atlanta joins in protests around the world over Iranian woman’s death
Wellstar Health System plans to close the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site by November.
Temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment
Atlanta joins in Iran protests
Iran protest in Atlanta
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said “numerous” shots were fired at the Saturday...
1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Georgia block party