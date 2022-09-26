Atlanta Fire Rescue, hospital leaders working to improve 911 response times

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a race to improve slow 9-1-1 response times.

With Atlanta Medical Center’s closure on the horizon, city and hospital leaders are working to help stem the delays at Grady EMS.

It’s an issue that has plagued areas of the city for years.

Atlanta’s Public Safety Committee held a meeting Monday to hear from Grady EMS, which provides EMS services to the City of Atlanta and over a dozen counties.

Grady Hospital and EMS are preparing to absorb more patients and improve 911 response times.

“The last two and half years have been beyond challenging,” said John Hanson, Senior VP of Grady EMS.

A CBS 46 investigation from this summer exposed slow response times with the average monthly response time for life-threatening calls, according to state records ranging from 22 and 29 minutes in May.

“Since 2019 our call volume has increased over 9 percent,” said Hanson.

He said the system is facing higher call volume, staffing shortages and longer wait times at the hospital.

“If we can’t get them off the wall we can’t get them back on the street, we’ve worked with the health care providers throughout the city and they’re doing everything they can.”

Grady EMS said they’re trying to attract and maintain staff through higher pay and bonuses.

Meanwhile, the city of Atlanta is launching its own ambulance service.

“The goal of those two ambulances is to fix an existing challenge in the southwest side of town,” said Chief Rod Smith with Atlanta Fire & Rescue.

City leaders have said the new ambulances will be based at a new station on Campbellton Road, a neighborhood that has long been plagued by slow emergency response times.

“We could not forecast or foresee where the hospital environment was going with the closure of AMC hospital, however this has proven very beneficial and we have been going on the front end and we are anticipating on aggressively addressing that hospital situation as quickly as possible,” said Chief Smith.

Atlanta fire officials said the city hopes those new ambulances will be out serving southwest Atlanta by the end of this year.

