Atlanta joins in protests around the world over Iranian woman’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There was a show of support over the weekend in Atlanta for the Iranian woman who was allegedly killed following her arrest for not wearing a hijab properly.

Dozens gathered outside the CNN Center on Sunday in honor of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini was arrested by Iran’s so-called “mortality police.”

One of her family members says during her arrest, she was punched in the head by the police.

Doctors later told the family that Amini died from brain damage but authorities say she died from a heart attack.

Protesters are now calling for Iran’s president to step down.

Atlanta’s protest was one of many around the world. Protesters are demanding justice and pushing for Iran’s people to be free.

