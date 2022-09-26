Police release photo of ‘person of interest’ in murder of 13-year-old boy found in Lithonia woods

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have released a picture of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a teen found dead near a wood line behind a neighborhood in Lithonia last week.

Police identified the victim as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby.

According to investigators, Crosby died from a gunshot wound.

Crosby’s grandmother Sunni Broughton told CBS46 her grandson had recently moved from Atlanta to Lithonia and was hanging out in quote, “the wrong crowd.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.

