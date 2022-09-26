FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny today; FIRST ALERT for rain, wind on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with afternoon temperatures in the low 80′s.

Monday’s summary

High - 80°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be a great day in metro Atlanta. After a chilly start (50′s), temperatures will warm into the 80′s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Our nice weather will continue for much of the week, with rain chances increasing on Friday.

FIRST ALERT on Friday

What’s left of Hurricane Ian is expected to track through north Georgia on Friday, which will result in periods of heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds and the potential for isolated tornadoes.

Forecast rain through Saturday (CBS46)

Click here for the latest on Hurricane Ian.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.