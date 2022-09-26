Georgia Tech fires football coach Geoff Collins, athletic director Todd Stansbury

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins reacts on the sideline after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Tech has fired football head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury.

Assistant head coach Brent Key will lead the Yellow Jackets in the interim.

Collins went 10-28 as Georgia Tech head coach, including Saturday’s 27-14 loss to Central Florida and a 42-0 shellacking at the hands of Ole Miss the previous week.

The Yellow Jackets have lost nine straight games to FBS opponents; their last home win against an FBS team was a 56-33 win against Duke in 2020.

The Conyers native is the third-shortest tenured Georgia Tech head coach in the modern era. Bill Fulcher coached 23 games in 1972 and 1973. Bill Lewis coached 30 games from 1992 to 1994.

Collins’ buyout is expected to be $11.37 million, according to ESPN. He is the third FBS coach fired in as many weeks.

