Gov. Kemp responds to Atlanta Braves name change at White House news conference

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.(Source: MGN)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For more than 50 years the Braves have called Atlanta home but some people believe it’s time for a change.

During a White House news conference Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about the team name as the Braves visited the White House and President Joe Biden.

“We believe that it’s important to have this conversation, you know, and Native American and Indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation,” explained Jean-Pierre.

Gov. Kemp responded on Twitter saying in part quote “The Braves should always be the Atlanta Braves. Go Braves and Keep Choppin’!”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grady Hospital
Atlanta Fire Rescue, hospital leaders working to improve 911 response times
American Red Cross in Atlanta
Red Cross and Salvation Army ready teams to send to Florida and southern Georgia
The forecast tract of Hurricane Ian
HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Full coverage
Person of interest in murder of 13-year-old boy in Lithonia
Police release photo of ‘person of interest’ in murder of 13-year-old boy found in Lithonia woods