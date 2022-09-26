Temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an Executive Order Monday halting redevelopment of the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, which Wellstar Health System plans to close by November.

The mayor says he wants to work with the city council to pass legislation extending the temporary moratorium.

In a news release sent out Monday morning, Mayor Dickens said the Atlanta Medical Center campus is a vital cornerstone of the Old Fourth Ward community and the city of Atlanta is interested in any future plans lining up with what serves the community best.

The Executive Order directs the Department of City Planning to refuse any applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, special administrative permits, subdivisions, replatting, or lot consolidations for 15 parcels of land that are part of the current AMC site.

