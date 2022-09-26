Temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment

Wellstar Health System plans to close the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site by November.
Wellstar Health System plans to close the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site by November.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an Executive Order Monday halting redevelopment of the 25-acre Atlanta Medical Center site, which Wellstar Health System plans to close by November.

The mayor says he wants to work with the city council to pass legislation extending the temporary moratorium.

Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?

In a news release sent out Monday morning, Mayor Dickens said the Atlanta Medical Center campus is a vital cornerstone of the Old Fourth Ward community and the city of Atlanta is interested in any future plans lining up with what serves the community best.

The Executive Order directs the Department of City Planning to refuse any applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, special administrative permits, subdivisions, replatting, or lot consolidations for 15 parcels of land that are part of the current AMC site.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta joins in Iran protests
Atlanta joins in protests around the world over Iranian woman’s death
Atlanta joins in Iran protests
Iran protest in Atlanta
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said “numerous” shots were fired at the Saturday...
1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Georgia block party
Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins reacts on the sideline after a play during the first half...
Georgia Tech board calls meeting with Collins’ future murky