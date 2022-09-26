Mayor of northwest Georgia town dies in motocross wreck

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT
WHITE, Ga. (AP) — A mayor of a northwest Georgia town has died in a motocross wreck.

Perry Bell was elected mayor of the Bartow County town of White earlier this year.

Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee says the 54-year-old Bell wrecked and was struck by another rider at the Lazy River Motocross track near Dalton. He died from blunt force trauma to the chest.

Sosebee says Bell was too severely injured to be evacuated by helicopter and died at a hospital in Chatsworth.

Officials are investigating, but no criminal charges have been filed.

White Mayor Pro Tem Gary Crisp will take over mayoral duties. Crisp says it’s likely the town will hold a special election to replace Bell.

