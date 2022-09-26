Pride 2022 events in metro Atlanta

A supporter for the transgender community holds a trans flag in front of counter-protesters to...
A supporter for the transgender community holds a trans flag in front of counter-protesters to protect attendees from their insults and obscenities at the city's Gay Pride Festival in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Rayne)(Robin Rayne | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta celebrates Pride in October for several reasons. National Coming Out Day is in October, which celebrates the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. The warm summer temperatures in June are also a factor; the Atlanta Pride Parade was held in June until 2008 when a drought forced it out of Piedmont Park. October has more suitable weather.

Peachtree TV will broadcast the Atlanta Pride Parade this year Oct. 9.

Atlanta Pride Parade

  • WHAT: Yearly parade celebrating Atlanta Pride, from Civic Center Station to Piedmont Park.
  • WHEN: Oct. 9, noon
  • WHERE: Civic Center station

Atlanta Pride Festival

  • WHAT: Festival celebrating Atlanta Pride, including music, merchandise, art and food.
  • WHEN: Oct. 8 and 9
  • WHERE: Piedmont Park

Atlanta Pride Trans March

  • WHAT: March celebrating trans people and their allies.
  • WHEN: Oct. 8, 1:15 p.m.
  • WHERE: Piedmont Park

Atlanta Pride Bi/Pan March

  • WHAT: March celebrating bisexual and pansexual people and their allies.
  • WHEN: Oct. 8, 3 p.m.
  • WHERE: Piedmont Park

Pride on the Square

  • WHAT: Free celebration of Pride at Colony Square.
  • WHEN: Oct. 7, 6 p.m.
  • WHERE: Colony Square

2022 Pride Kickoff at Georgia Aquarium

  • WHAT: Event with DJs throughout the Aquarium and drinks.
  • WHEN: Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
  • WHERE: Georgia Aquarium

ELEVATE Atlanta Mayor’s Pride Exhibit

  • WHAT: Art exhibit highlighting work by local LGBTQ+ artists.
  • WHEN: Now through Oct. 21
  • WHERE: Atlanta City Hall

Smyrna is Fabulous

  • WHAT: Monthly Pride Night and dinner.
  • WHEN: Sept. 30
  • WHERE: Creatwood Tavern, Smyrna

Out on Film

  • WHAT: Film festival screening works by and about LGBTQ people.
  • WHEN: Now through Oct. 2
  • WHERE: Various theaters in Atlanta

