Teen clocked speeding 133 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in Powder Springs, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old boy was arrested after he was clocked speeding at 133 mph in a 55-mph speed zone on C.H. James Parkway in Powder Springs, according to the Powder Springs Police Department.

According to police at 2:56 a.m. Sunday officers spotted two cars racing. Police said one car was at 133 mph, and the other at 124 mph.

Police said officers went after the teen driving an Infiniti at 133 mph and were able to get him stopped

Powder Springs Police shared an image of the teen’s traffic ticket on social media and cautioned drivers to “slow down”.

“The 19 year old was the winner of the highest speed contest and his prize… a chauffeured transport to the jail. Excellent work Powder Springs PD addressing the local high-speed track and arresting this reckless driver. Who knows, Officer Rook could have saved this young man’s life and that of the motorists further down the street,” the post said.

