Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under investigation.

The first was a 12-year-old who was stabbed during a fight that happened at a Valdosta bus stop Monday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Shortly after 7:15 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of McLeod Drive about the fight.

The 12-year-old was stabbed in the chest.

Police said several juveniles were involved in the fight and a 15-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the 12-year-old.

The 15-year-old is being detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center on felony aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime charges.

Shortly after that incident, someone shot at a 17-year-old as he was walking toward his bus at Weaver and Laura streets.

In the shooting incident, parents told WALB News 10 that two shots were fired. One bullet hit a nearby home and after the teen was shot, he got on the bus and was given first aid by other kids on the bus.

One parent told WALB that multiple children applied pressure to the wound after the victim was shot and now, they believe the kids are traumatized.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

“There have been no threats on any of our school campuses and our normal school activity was never interrupted. Our thoughts are with our students who were involved this morning, as well as with their families,” Valdosta City Schools said in a statement to WALB.

School officials also said that both students injured attend two different Valdosta City Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

