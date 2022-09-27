1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway

Police file photo
Police file photo(WTVG)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver has died after a multiple-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 South.

Atlanta Police say the call came in around 3 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway. They say a driver traveling southbound struck a guardrail, sending debris from the damaged guardrail into the northbound lanes. Eight other vehicles hit the guardrail - 2 of the 8 were tractor trailers. One of the tractor trailers leaked diesel fuel and several of the cars have busted tires.

The male driver of the car that first struck the guardrail, who police say was in his early 20s, died from his injuries. No other series injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A family’s home was destroyed in an early morning fire on 2nd Avenue in Decatur.
Family’s home destroyed by fire overnight in DeKalb County, 4 displaced
Hurricane Ian latest - 9/27/2022
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a strong Cat 3 headed toward Florida
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder, right, celebrates with catcher William Contreras,...
Elder shuts out Nationals 8-0; Braves within 1 game of Mets
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a strong Cat 3 headed toward Florida
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a strong Cat 3