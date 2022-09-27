Community reacts to temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Community leaders are reacting to the temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment.

“I was equally happy and equally disappointed,” Devin Barrington-Ward said.

Barrington-Ward is the managing director of the Black Futurists Group in Atlanta.

The sudden closure of AMC in Old Fourth Ward didn’t come as a surprise to Barrington-Ward.

He called the moratorium the right decision.

“They should use this moratorium to actually do something that has an impact that is positive on both healthcare and also the economic development needs,” he said.

But Barrington-Ward told CBS46 that this type of action should be used more often in the city.

“This is a tool that could be used in other areas of the city to deal with the development impacts and how they’ve been displacing mostly black and brown residents,” he said.

Now, Barrington-Ward points to the next steps and urges people to hold officials accountable with a plan for what’s ultimately going to happen to the property.

