Elder shuts out Nationals 8-0; Braves within 1 game of Mets

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder, right, celebrates with catcher William Contreras,...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder, right, celebrates with catcher William Contreras, left, after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Elder threw a six-hit shutout for his first career complete game, and the Atlanta Braves defeated Washington 8-0 to close within one game of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East and hand the Nationals their 100th loss of the season.

Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia hit two-run homers and Marcell Ozuna added a solo shot for Atlanta, which like New York has already clinched a playoff berth.

Both teams have eight games remaining, including a head-to-head three-game series beginning Friday in Atlanta.

The Nationals are a major league-worst 53-100, their first 100-loss season since going 59-103 in 2009. Washington fell to 15-52 against NL East foes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

