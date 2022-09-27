Family’s home destroyed by fire overnight in DeKalb County, 4 displaced
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire has displaced a family of four in DeKalb County.
It happened Tuesday around 2:45 a.m. on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in Decatur. DeKalb County Fire says when they arrived, the two-story home was engulfed in flames.
A couple and their two kids were able to make it out of the house safely. No one was hurt but Decatur Fire did have to call for backup from DeKalb County Fire due to the intensity of the fire.
The City of Decatur Fire Department is looking into the cause.
