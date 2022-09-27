Family’s home destroyed by fire overnight in DeKalb County, 4 displaced

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire has displaced a family of four in DeKalb County.

It happened Tuesday around 2:45 a.m. on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in Decatur. DeKalb County Fire says when they arrived, the two-story home was engulfed in flames.

A couple and their two kids were able to make it out of the house safely. No one was hurt but Decatur Fire did have to call for backup from DeKalb County Fire due to the intensity of the fire.

BREAKING NEWS: A fire has destroyed a Decatur family’s home in the middle of the night. The Decatur Fire Marshall tells me no one was hurt. They’re still figuring out what caused the fire. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/MhTUB5f1I2 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) September 27, 2022

The City of Decatur Fire Department is looking into the cause.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.