FIRST ALERT: Rain to start in metro Atlanta Friday; Highest impact for Ian Saturday

Tuesday in Atlanta
Tuesday in Atlanta
By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain is expected to move into metro Atlanta on Friday and continue through the weekend due to Hurricane Ian.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 0%

FIRST ALERT on Friday and Saturday

Our nice weather will continue through Thursday with rain moving into north Georgia throughout the day on Friday. Based on the latest rack of Hurricane Ian, our biggest impacts in north Georgia will occur late Friday night through early Saturday.

Forecast rainfall from Friday through Sunday
Forecast rainfall from Friday through Sunday

Rain: 2-5 inches of rain is expected in north Georgia between Friday and Sunday.

Wind: Wind gusts up to tropical storm-force (39 mph) will be possible Friday and Saturday.

Severe weather: Isolated tornadoes are possible, particularly in east Georgia.

Forecast wind gusts for early Saturday
Forecast wind gusts for early Saturday

