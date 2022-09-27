Fulton County retired K9 Diesel passes away

K9 Diesel bravely served the metro Atlanta community for six years.
Retired K9 Diesel passes away
Retired K9 Diesel passes away(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a K-9 officer.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, retired K9 Diesel passed away over the weekend.

Diesel worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for six years, becoming the first cell phone detection dog for the agency until his retirement on January 28, 2022, on his 9th birthday.

The sheriff’s office wrote the following on Facebook:

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Diesel. K-9 Diesel, who retired on January 28, 2022 on his 9th birthday, passed away over the weekend. Retired K-9 Deputy Diesel served six faithful years with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, becoming the first cell phone detection dog for the agency. Following retirement, Diesel enjoyed the leisurely life, remaining with his K-9 Handler, FCSO Sgt. B. Thomas.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clocked at 133mph
Teen clocked speeding 133 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in Powder Springs, police say
Kemp activates state resources before storm
Gov. Kemp activates state resources in response to storm
American Red Cross in Atlanta
Red Cross and Salvation Army ready teams to send to Florida and southern Georgia
Hurricane Ian
Gov. Brian Kemp activates state operations center ahead of Ian