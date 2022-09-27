Fulton County retired K9 Diesel passes away

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a K-9 officer.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, retired K9 Diesel passed away over the weekend.

Diesel worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for six years, becoming the first cell phone detection dog for the agency until his retirement on January 28, 2022, on his 9th birthday.

The sheriff’s office wrote the following on Facebook:

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Diesel. K-9 Diesel, who retired on January 28, 2022 on his 9th birthday, passed away over the weekend. Retired K-9 Deputy Diesel served six faithful years with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, becoming the first cell phone detection dog for the agency. Following retirement, Diesel enjoyed the leisurely life, remaining with his K-9 Handler, FCSO Sgt. B. Thomas.”

