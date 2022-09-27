INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multi-platinum rapper Rich Homie Quan is performing at the Tabernacle tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape! The Atlanta native stopped by CBS 46 to talk about his next project Family & Mula, his independent record label Rich Homie Entertainment and much more!

You can find tickets to the show here.

