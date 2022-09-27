INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!

INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multi-platinum rapper Rich Homie Quan is performing at the Tabernacle tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape! The Atlanta native stopped by CBS 46 to talk about his next project Family & Mula, his independent record label Rich Homie Entertainment and much more!

You can find tickets to the show here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Roderick Lawrence
‘Silent Partner’ wins Best Short Film at Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival
OTT DESK AM
INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!
A family’s home was destroyed in an early morning fire on 2nd Avenue in Decatur.
Family’s home destroyed by fire overnight in DeKalb County, 4 displaced
A family’s home was destroyed in an early morning fire on 2nd Avenue in Decatur.
Family’s home destroyed by fire overnight in DeKalb County, 4 displaced