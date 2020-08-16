CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A third Cherokee County school has temporarily closed due to newly reported cases of COVID-19.
The Cherokee County School District (CCSD) announced on Sunday that Creekview High School will temporarily close in-person instruction. "Over this weekend, the number of positive cases at Creekview High School has increased to a total of 25, with 500 of its 1,800 in-person students now under precautionary quarantine," the district said in a press release. "And additional tests pending that would significantly increase the quarantine total."
The district previously closed two other high schools -- Etowah High School and Woodstock High School. It plans to reopen all three schools on Aug. 31. Read the full statement:
On behalf of the Superintendent, please be advised that we are, effective immediately, temporarily closing in-person learning at Creekview High School. Reopening is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31. This decision was made with the support of School Board Members and in consideration with the Department of Public Health.
Over this weekend, the number of positive cases at Creekview High School has increased to a total of 25, with 500 of its 1,800 in-person students now under precautionary quarantine, and additional tests pending that would significantly increase the quarantine total. We understand these closings create hardships and are disappointing to students who want to learn in-person as well as their families, but these are necessary measures to avoid potential spread within our schools.
What does this mean for Creekview HS students? All Creekview HS in-person students will stay home from school beginning Monday, Aug. 17, until the scheduled reopening on Monday, Aug. 31. Teachers will spend Monday at home preparing for the shift to remote learning; the building will be deep-cleaned. Remote learning, through the Canvas learning management system, will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 18, with teachers reporting to school to provide this online instruction. The closure has no effect on Creekview HS students already enrolled in Digital Learning. Students who need to pick up medication or other items that they must have during the next two weeks should call the school’s front office to make an appointment. Extra-curricular athletic activities will continue after school with additional safety measures in place, but continuation will be closely monitored for possible closure.
What does this mean for our entire community? We now have closed three high schools – Etowah HS, Woodstock HS and Creekview HS, with plans to reopen all three on Aug. 31; and, as we have said since we announced our reopening, we will not hesitate to quarantine students and close classrooms in an effort to continue operating school in-person for as long as possible.
We need everyone to work together to help us continue to operate schools in-person for the more than 31,000 students whose families want this choice and who have been sending their children to school since we reopened two weeks ago. What happens in our community outside of our schools impacts what happens inside our schools and our ability to keep schools open.
We need you to please: stay home when you’re sick (use this checklist: https://bit.ly/CDCchecks); get tested if you’re symptomatic; report your child’s positive test to their school; if you are directed to quarantine, follow the instructions and limit interaction with non-family members; social distance when you can and wear a mask when you can’t.
And, please, be kind to each other – your neighbors’ choices may be different than your own, but they are your neighbors and still will be when this pandemic ends.
#CCSDunited
