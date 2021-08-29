ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Humane Society Disaster Response helped evacuate 51 animals ahead of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a category four Sunday afternoon impacting the Gulf Coast.
According to the Atlanta Humane Society on Friday, several members went to New Orleans and Gulfport, Mississippi to rescue animals out of harm's way.
In a team effort, various rescue organizations successfully evacuated 31 dogs and 20 cats. A spokesperson with the Humane Society tells us 12 of the dogs are going to the Hilton Head Humane Society, and the remaining 39 animals will stay at the Atlanta Humane Society.
The animals will be medically evaluated and put up for adoption after they receive proper care.
