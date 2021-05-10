It was a rough start to May in north Georgia with widespread storm damage on May 3-4 due to tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.
6 tornadoes last week
The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes last week in north Georgia after conducting damage surveys that took multiple days.
The strongest tornado was an EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds that tracked northeast near I-285 in southwest Atlanta on May 3.
(What is the EF tornado scale?)
9 tornadoes for the year
A total of nine tornadoes have touched down in north Georgia this year, based on data from counties in the CBS46 viewing area.
Of the nine total tornadoes, the strongest tornado was a powerful EF-4 tornado that produced 170 mph winds and tracked through three counties (Coweta, Heard and Fayette) on March 25.
Below is a breakdown of confirmed tornado touchdowns in north Georgia this year, arranged by date:
Mar. 25
Bartow County
EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds and a 1.68 mile path.
Heard/Coweta/Fayette counties
EF-4 tornado with 170 mph winds and a 38.9 mile path.
Bartow County (near Cartersville)
EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds and a 2.85 mile path.
May 3
Douglas County
EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds and a 1.5 mile path.
Fulton County
EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds and a 5.8 mile path.
Walton County
EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds and a 1.4 mile path.
Madison County
EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds and a 5.6 mile path.
Oglethorpe County
EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds and a 2 mile path.
May 4
Lumpkin County
EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds and a 4.8 mile path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.