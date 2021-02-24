This week the GBI charged seven Floyd County Jail inmates for allegedly physically and sexually assaulting an inmate in the jail back in December of 2020.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI to investigate immediately after the incident was reported to them.
All seven are alleged members of the Ghostface Gangsters criminal street gang. During the investigation, one of the inmates under investigation threatened the life of the victim resulting in additional charges.
- Scotty Joel Venable, 38 years old: Participation in a Criminal Street Gang (2 counts), Aggravated Sexual Battery, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Toby Keith Johnson, 25 years old: Participation in a Criminal Street Gang, Aggravated Sexual Battery
- Michael John Helterbrand, 26 years old: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Participation in a Criminal Street Gang
- Griffin Thomas Henson, 21 years old: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Participation in a Criminal Street Gang
- Steven Maxwell Gilbert, 38 years old: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Participation in a Criminal Street Gang
- Adam Corey Master, 34 years old: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Participation in a Criminal Street GangJoshua Michael Pointer, 32 years old: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Participation in a Criminal Street Gang
- Joshua Michael Pointer, 32 years old: Party to the Crime of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Participation in a Criminal Street Gang
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the GBI at 706-624-1424. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477)
