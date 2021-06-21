ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Three people are arrested after a family domestic dispute turned into gunfire.
The Atlanta Police Department responded to the shooting scene at the 1600 blocks of Lakewood Avenue SE around 8:05 a.m. Monday.
A spokesperson with APD said when officers arrived, they found a male suspect suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation reveals that the man got into an altercation with the mother of his child on Holly Street. Police have identified the mom as the victim.
Authorities tell CBS46 News after the man then went to Lakewood Avenue, where the victim’s sister and boyfriend confronted him.
The confrontation escalated into a physical fight, which ended when the sister’s boyfriend shot the man, police say.
All three parties involved are facing charges.
