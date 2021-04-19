A South Carolina man, Tristan McGill, 21, is now in custody following a shooting in Roswell on Sunday afternoon near 1500 Martin Road.
According to a police spokesperson, a possible victim is a 22-year-old man who arrived at a local hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Responding officers gathered enough information that McGill had run into a nearby apartment complex, say police.
According to a police spokesperson, officers quickly set up a perimeter to stop McGill and were able to take him into custody without incident.
Officers recovered a handgun from McGill, which had previously been reported as stolen out of South Carolina, say officials.
Investigators determined that McGill and the victim know each other, and this is believed to be an isolated, targeted incident.
There are no outstanding suspects currently.
McGill was transported to the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property.
The investigation is still ongoing, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Roswell Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about this incident to call (770) 640-4100.
Anonymous information can be provided as well through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.
