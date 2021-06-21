FORT BENNING, Ga. – Fort Benning officials need the public’s help finding Specialist Jared Ziehm who attends the military training headquarters at Fort Benning Headquarters and is missing.
A spokesperson with Fort Benning tells CBS46 News Ziehm was last seen on Sunday afternoon driving a red 2008 Toyota Corolla with black bumpers, tag number AYT1142.
Officials say he was spotted wearing a green tie-dyed Helen shirt with flannel plush pajama pants.
Ziehm has been training as fourth ranger battalion, airborne and ranger training brigade (ARTB)
Please call 911, the Fort Benning Military Police at 706-545-5222, or ARTB Staff Duty at 706-544-6980 if you have information.
