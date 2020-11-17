Log on to angeltreeatlanta.org
- Click “Adopt an Angel”
- Select a county (Fulton/Dekalb, Gwinnett, Clayton/Fayette, Cobb/Douglas) and click “Adopt an Angel”
- Select an Angel (Note: you can view the Child’s “Wants,” “Needs,” and their clothes and shoe sizes by clicking the link icon)
- Once you find an Angel that you like, click “Adopt” and the child will be added to your “Adoption Basket”
- Go to your adoption basket by clicking “My Adoption Basket” or the Angel icon on the upper right hand portion of the screen
- Click “Proceed to Adopt” and follow the prompts
- You can purchase your angel gifts online from your favorite local or global retailer and have them shipped directly to: Angel Tree Warehouse, 2029 Tucker Industrial Road, Tucker, GA 30084
- Be sure to include your angel tag name and number in the memo or gift section when you check out so they are easily identified by Salvation Army volunteers
- You can also buy directly on the Walmart/Salvation Army Angel Tree Registry link on angeltreeatlanta.org
