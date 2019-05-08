This is your Flash Briefing from CBS46 News
I’m Mike Dunston.
A javelin has impaled a UGA Athlete. It punctured one of Elija Godwin’s lungs. Emergency crews had to cut the spear in half before they could take him to the hospital. UGA said Godwin is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the track season.
A seven-year-old child has died while trying to make his was from Honduras to America to be with his family in Decatur, Georgia. Ezequiel Bonilla apparently drowned in the Rio Grande. Our coverage partners at Univision 34 were with the child’s parents in Decatur when they learned the devastating news. The fate of the four other family members he was traveling with is not known.
There’s a slight chance of rain Wednesday night before a higher chance of rain moves in starting Thursday night and continuing through Mother’s Day on Sunday. Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-80’s and lows will be in the mid 60’s. For the weekend, expect rain and thunderstorms throughout.
The new royal baby has a name. It’s Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made the announcement today on Instagram. They also shared a picture of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip meeting their new great grandson.
This has been your flash briefing from CBS46 news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.