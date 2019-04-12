Over 50 residents of a Henry County apartment complex have been displaced after a fire on Thursday.
The blaze began around 8:20 p.m. at the Eastwood Village Apartments off Old Atlanta Road in Stockbridge.
When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the second floor. All of the residents were able to make it out safely but 52 people are now looking for a new place to live.
In all, 19 units were impacted.
It's unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.
A pack of pit bulls attacked five people in a Cobb County neighborhood, sending an 82 year old woman and another person to the hospital.
It happened Wednesday on Beverly Lane in Marietta.
Seven pit bulls got loose and attacked the woman, who lives across the street.
She tried to fight them off as they mauled her entire body. She was badly bitten and needed stitches.
Disney raised the curtain on a hotly anticipated video steaming service that's aiming to topple industry pioneer Netflix, once a valuable ally of the Magic Kingdom.
The service, called Disney Plus, has been in the works for more than year, but Thursday marked the first time that the longtime entertainment powerhouse has laid out plans for its attack on Netflix and a formidable cast of competitors, including Amazon, HBO Go and Showtime Anytime.
Disney Plus will roll out in the U.S. on November 12 at a price of $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year. That's well below the $13 monthly fee Netflix charges for its most popular streaming plan, signaling Disney's determination to woo subscribers as it vies to become a major player in a field that has turned "binge watching" into a common ritual.
Residents of a South Fulton neighborhood are asking city officials to make their neighborhood safer.
For security, two South Fulton women who spoke with CBS46 asked us to hide their identities. The women explained they were born and raised along Chattahoochee Drive, and that over the years most of the neighbors moved away and the criminals rolled in.
“Once they realized that a lot of the houses where vacant, that’s when they started coming down and dumping,” the women explained.
However, illegal dumping isn’t the only problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.