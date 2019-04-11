Three burglary suspects got a lot less than they expected after breaking into an Atlanta jewelry store overnight.
Atlanta Police say the suspects used a rock to smash out glass from the front door of Aydin Jewelers on Peachtree Road in northeast Atlanta.
Once inside, the suspects found only a laptop and some alcohol but did not have access to any jewelry. That's because the owner had all of the jewelry in a safe.
The suspects fled the scene in a small black car but a make and model were not immediately known. A description of the suspects is also unknown at this time.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis’ Buckhead home was burglarized while he was away for team's first road trip of the season.
Atlanta Police said burglars entered the home on March 29th and stole $20,000 along with multiple guns.
Police say the stolen cash was taken from a safe as well as an AR-15 rifle, four 9 mm hand guns, a watch and the 5-foot safe itself. The burglary happened just before 11 pm.
A resident of the quiet Buckhead neighborhood said the community is changing as break-ins and car thefts have become more common in the area.
Popular children’s author and Atlanta resident Laurel Snyder is currently on tour, speaking to children at school in California.
But earlier this week, she happened to visit the classroom of television star Scott Baio's daughter. He was livid. Tweeting, "This vile person spoke to my child."
Some of his more than a quarter million followers then started inundating Snyder with hateful messages. One calling her a "vile bigot".
Baio has reinvented himself as a star of the show 'Right Wing,' and is a staunch supporter of President Trump.
On Monday, 13 wealthy parents caught up in the college admissions scam agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy fraud charge.
Less than 24 hours later, 16 parents who did not agree to plead guilty -- actress Lori Loughlin among them -- were hit with another federal charge.
The back-to-back timing of those major announcements shows that prosecutors are using a carrot-and-stick approach to the defendants, legal experts said. Their goal is to pressure them to plead guilty, and fast.
