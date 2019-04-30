Police in eastern Cobb County are trying to figure out who crashed their car into a cemetery, damaging several grave sites.
The incident happened at Holly Springs Cemetery on Holly Springs Road in East Cobb.
Police initially thought vandals were responsible but after observing tire marks in the area, they realized it was probably a distracted driver.
Whoever was responsible for the damage didn't stop to report what happened.
Since the damage was first discovered, people have been visiting the cemetery to see if their loved ones' graves were damaged.
CBS46 has learned that because there's no longer a church here, it's up to individual families to pay for the damages.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
An Army veteran who converted to Islam and discussed launching various terror attacks throughout Southern California was arrested as he plotted to bomb a white supremacist rally as retribution for the New Zealand mosque attacks, federal prosecutors said Monday.
Mark Domingo, an infantryman who served a combat stint in Afghanistan, was arrested Friday after visiting a park in Long Beach where authorities said he planned to plant home-made explosive devices made with nail-filled pressure cookers in advance of a Nazi rally scheduled Sunday.
Domingo, 26, was arrested on a charge of providing material support to terrorists. A criminal complaint said he had been planning since March to "manufacture and use a weapon of mass destruction in order to commit mass murder."
U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna told a news conference that Domingo supported violent jihad and spoke about becoming a martyr and of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group if it established a presence in the United States.
Health officials said a Coweta County middle school student has shown symptoms consistent with the mumps and now parents are on high alert.
The county Health Department has ordered blood tests to confirm a Lee Middle school student is infact infected with the mumps.
On Monday, parents with students in Coweta schools received a letter informing them that a student was diagnosed with the MUMPS.
The county's health department said the student’s personal physician diagnosed the student with the mumps. The surprising thing is that the student had previously received the MMR Vaccine.
“Oh my God I didn’t know that. That’s really scary,” Andrews said.
The two-part vaccine is reported to be 88 percent effective. Meaning there is a chance that other vaccinated students at the school may also contract the disease.
Mumps is spread through saliva. Most commonly through those infected sneezing and coughing and not washing their hands before touching common areas.
Stacey Abram will not seek a seat in the Senate, according to CNN, who has been in contact with a source close to Abram's camp.
The decision was made late Monday after Abrams notified Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.
Abrams made headlines last year as she fought tooth and nail during the gubernatorial race against Brian Kemp. Following her concession, she started Fair Fight Action, an organization whose emphasis is ensuring all Georgians are able to secure their vote during elections.
