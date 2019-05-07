R. Kelly is due back in court for a hearing on his sex-abuse case.
The R&B singer is required to attend Tuesday morning's status hearing. It is unclear what issues will be discussed, but one matter before the judge involves attorney Michael Avenatti.
Avenatti, who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, represents two Kelly accusers. But after he was indicted on embezzlement and extortion charges in California, Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, filed a motion asking the judge to order that all messages between Avenatti and the prosecutors handling the Kelly case be preserved as possible evidence of inappropriate coordination and communication leading up to the charges.
Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood has not ruled on the motion.
Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.
Jury selection is underway in the trial for two parents accused of killing their newborn baby in 2017.
Cortney Bell and Christopher McNabb are facing murder charges in the death of the couple's 15 day-old baby, who was found inside a cloth drawstring sack in the woods.
The cause of death was blunt force head trauma.
According to authorities, the parents said Caliyah was fed and changed and then put back to bed with her 2-year-old sister in the back of the home at the Eagle Point Mobile Park in Covington.
Caliyah was later found in a wooded area behind the couple's home.
Opening statements in the trial are expected to start on Wednesday.
Police are trying to determine what happened after several bullet casings were found in the parking lot of a Clayton County motel.
Two people were shot early Monday morning at the Homestay Suites, an extended stay motel on Highway 85 in Riverdale.
Police recovered an assault-style rifle in the parking lot of the motel.
At last check, one person was in critical condition while the other was in stable condition.
"Coyotes tend to run back and forth down our side yard," said Tucker resident Ginny Mauldin-Kinney.
Ginny's husband witnessed their beloved cat being mauled to death in their backyard by a coyote.
"He was standing at the back kitchen window and noticed what he thought was a dog in our neighbors backyard adjacent to our backyard," explained Ginny. "He said but wait a minute they don't have a dog, and then he realized that the so-called dog, i.e. the coyote, was attacking our cat."
Sightings of the wild animal have started again in a neighborhood that i now all too familiar with he apex predator.
"I hear a good amount of noise. I can hear a pack of them," said Ginny.
Coyotes in the city are a lot more common than you think.
