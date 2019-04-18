Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign into law a trio of bills Thursday aimed at combating sex trafficking in the state.
Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have made it a top priority to fight sex trafficking. At the bill-signing ceremony, the Kemps will be joined by the sponsors of House Bill 281, Senate Bill 158, and House Bill 424.
On Wednesday, the governor signed the medical marijuana cultivation bill into law as families of young patients gathered around to witness the event.
The bill allows for the controlled growing of the cannabis plant for the creation of a low-in-THC oil.
The bill signed Wednesday, known at ‘Georgia’s Hope Act,’ allows certain companies, pharmacies and universities to grow the plant for the creation and distribution of the medicine.
After nearly two years of waiting, America will get some answers straight from Robert Mueller— but not before President Donald Trump's attorney general has his say.
The Justice Department on Thursday is expected to release a redacted version of the special counsel's report on Russian election interference and Trump's campaign, opening up months, if not years, of fights over what the document means in a deeply divided country.
Even the planned release of the nearly 400-page report quickly spiraled into a political battle Wednesday over whether Attorney General William Barr is attempting to shield the president who appointed him and spin the report's findings before the American people can read it and come to their own judgments.
Barr will hold a 9:30 a.m. news conference to present his interpretation of the report's findings, before providing redacted copies to Congress and the public. The news conference, first announced by Trump during a radio interview, provoked immediate criticism from congressional Democrats.
An Atlanta teacher is facing charges, including cruelty to children and battery, after an alleged altercation at Ralph Bunche Middle School.
According to Atlanta Public Schools, the system is investigating the altercation that happened Monday between a teacher, Brodrick Halls, and a student who was “being disruptive in class and refused to leave.”
The school system said during the altercation the student was injured, taken to the hospital, treated, and released. The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department filed charges against Halls and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Atlanta Public Schools Police said Halls turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and was taken to the Fulton County Jail. The school system said Halls has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a review by the system’s Office of Employee Relations.
A day after CBS46 highlighted the problems residents in Barrow County are having with their trash; the county is acting.
After seeing our story, Barrow County Manager Mike Renshaw sent it to Republic Services, demanding updates.
While the county waits for answers, residents like Angela Dempsey have full recycling bins and she said it’s been weeks since Republic Services picked it up.
