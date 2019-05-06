Crews are expected to begin repairs on a sinkhole that's blocking access to three schools in Rockdale County.
The sinkhole is on Rowland Road and is blocking access to Rockdale County High School, C.J. Hicks Elementary and Rockdale Magnet School.
Drivers are prohibited from entering from East View Road.
The repairs are expected to last six to eight weeks.
Those dropping off students at either of the schools with have to enter from Pine Log Road to the south.
Drivers are being urged to give themselves extra time.
The trial will begin Monday for two parents accused of killing their newborn baby in 2017.
Cortney Bell and Christopher McNabb are facing murder charges in the death of the couple's 15 day-old baby, who was found inside a cloth drawstring sack in the woods.
The cause of death was blunt force head trauma.
According to authorities, the parents said Caliyah was fed and changed and then put back to bed with her 2-year-old sister in the back of the home at the Eagle Point Mobile Park in Covington.
When they went to check on her later in the morning, they discovered she was not in her bed. The parents later reported the baby as missing.
Caliyah was later found in a wooded area behind the couple's home.
Police are trying to determine what happened after several bullet casings were found in the parking lot of a Clayton County motel.
There was a huge police presence at the Homestay Suites, an extended stay motel on Highway 85 in Riverdale.
No injuries have been reported.
Officers were initially called to the scene on a report of a person shot but that information has not been confirmed by police.
A Russian airliner burst into flames while making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport Sunday evening, and at least 40 people died, officials said.
The Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by national airline Aeroflot had 73 passengers and five crew members on board when it touched down and sped down a runway spewing huge flames and black smoke.
Elena Markovskaya, a spokeswoman for Russia's Investigative Committee, said early Monday that 41 people were killed. But Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said later that 38 survived, implying the death toll was 40.
The victims included one member of the crew and at least two teenagers, according to the Investigative Committee.
Video showed desperate passengers leaping out of the plane onto inflatable evacuation slides and staggering across the airport's tarmac and grass, some holding luggage.
