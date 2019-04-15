Thousands of Georgia Power customers were were without power on Sunday and many are still in the dark after powerful storms ripped through metro Atlanta.
Georgia Power's outage map showed at least 1,500 customers still offline but crews are working to restore service and those affected should see their power fully restored within the next few hours.
Most of the severe weather passed thorough Sunday morning and tornado warnings were issued for four southern metro Atlanta counties although there were no confirmed reports of touchdowns.
Thankfully, the next chance for storms in metro Atlanta won't be until Friday, when we could see some morning thunderstorms.
Powerful storms swept across the South on Sunday after unleashing suspected tornadoes and flooding that killed at least eight people, injured dozens and flattened much of a Texas town. Three children were among the dead.
Nearly 90,000 customers were without electricity in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Georgia as of midday Sunday, according to www.poweroutage.us as the severe weather left a trail of destruction.
Two children were killed on a back road in East Texas when a pine tree fell onto the car in which they were riding in a severe thunderstorm Saturday near Pollok, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.
Two people have been transported to a local hospital after suffering injuries from a canopy being blown from the top of Ponce City Market.
According to Atlanta Police, electrical wires were also downed during the incident. The damage comes on the heels of severe weather and thunderstorms that have rolled through parts of metro Atlanta since Sunday morning.
As a result of the blown canopy and downed power lines, both directions of Ponce De Leon Avenue are blocked.
Fire crews were working to free a person from a burning vehicle early Sunday morning when they found themselves in need of assistance.
Around 4:08 a.m. Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services were helping a driver from a burning vehicle on westbound I-20 between Thornton Road and Riverside when another vehicle crashed into the fire engine.
Due to the impact of the collision, the fire engine quickly became engulfed in flames. Two other fire crews quickly responded to the scene and assisted with battling the flames.
No firefighters were injured, however, the damaged fire engine was a total loss.
