Police are searching for a missing toddler and an Amber Alert has been issued as a result.
Baylee Sue Peeples, 1, was last seen early Thursday morning around 2 a.m. at a home on Rock Forge Road in Jefferson.
She's believed to have been taken by Robert Joseph Peeples. Their relationship is unclear at this time.
Police believe the pair could be in the Winder or Gwinnett County area and possibly even as far away as Mississippi. They believe little Baylee is in "extreme danger."
Georgia lawmakers are expected to take a final vote Thursday on House Bill 481, the controversial heartbeat bill.
The bill that would ban abortions after a doctor detects a heartbeat in the womb. If the bill passes, Georgia would have one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.
The bill narrowly passed the House earlier in the session and then passed in the Senate. It now must go back to the House to approve some changes made in the Senate. The bill could land on the House floor for a vote as soon as Thursday.
