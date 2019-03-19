Right now, voters in Gwinnett County are at the polls for a special election deciding the future of transportation in their county.
The plan would raise taxes by 1 percent in Gwinnett to fund a MARTA rail and bus expansion.
That sales tax would be in place for the next four decades.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in Atlanta will pick a new city council member today.
Early voting ended Friday in the race to fill the seat of councilman Ivory Lee Young Junior -- who died in November.
Election officials tell us this was the lowest early voting turnout they've seen.
Fewer than 200 of the 22,000 registered voters cast ballots so far.
The former Henry County Police officer seen in a viral video choking a former NFL player is in court Tuesday.
David Rose is charged with the simple battery of Desmond Marrow.
Rose arrested Marrow in 2017 on charged related to road rage.
The charges were later dropped and the department fired Rose after watching the video.
The murder trial resumes Tuesday for Bo Dukes, the man accused of helping to hide the body of a beloved Georgia teacher and beauty queen, Tara Grinstead.
Investigators believe "Dukes" helped "Ryan Duke" cover up the murder and burned her body in a Pecan Grove in 2005.
Drug agents on a bust in Cherokee County found more than just these marijuana plants inside a Canton home.
They also found nine venomous rattlesnakes.
We learned seven of them are not native to Georgia.
The homeowner is facing drug charges and is in jail without bond.
